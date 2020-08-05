YORK – This year has been anything but normal, but one thing that can be counted on is that the York County Fair’s livestock shows must still go on.
And they are.
This year’s format is “show and go,” meaning the youngsters and their families bring in their animals on show day, go through all the show competition, and then load all the animals up to return home that same day.
No animals will be staying overnight in the barns this year, as exhibits to the public.
The first of the livestock competitions were the sheep, meat goat and dairy goat shows on Monday.
This show was held in the open air arena, instead of the enclosed Cornerstone Event Center where it is typically held.
On Tuesday, the dog show started at 4 p.m., in the Cornerstone Building.
The cat and companion animal show will be held at the Cornerstone Building on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Arrivals and check-ins will start at 1:30 p.m., with the cat show starting at 2 p.m. The companion animal show is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
The rabbit show will be held at the Cornerstone Building on Thursday, Aug. 6. Arrivals and check-ins will be from 7-9 a.m., with showmanship to be held from 9-11 a.m. The rabbit show itself will start at 10 a.m.
The poultry show will be held at the Cornerstone Building on Thursday, Aug. 6. Arrivals and check-ins will be from 1-3 p.m. Poultry showmanship will be from 3-5 p.m. and the poultry show itself will start at 4 p.m.
The beef and dairy cattle shows will be held Friday, Aug. 7. Beef participants will arrive and check in, based on their last names – those starting with N to Z will do so between 6 and 7 a.m., and those starting from A to M will do so between 7 and 8 a.m. The actual show will start at 10 a.m., starting with bucket calves, feeder calves, showmanship, Clover Kids, breeding market and open class. The dairy check-in will be at 2 p.m. and the dairy show will start right after the beef show has been completed.
The swine show will be held Saturday, Aug. 8. Arrivals and check-ins will be held from 6-8 a.m., based on the first letter of the participants’ last names. Those with names starting with A-K will arrive and check in between 6 and 7 a.m., and those with names starting with L-Z will arrive and check in between 7 and 8 a.m. The show will start at 9 a.m., beginning with showmanship, then Clover Kids, breeding, market and then open class.
