The Faces of Four Corners

Health districts were created many years ago across the state using money from a massive lawsuit judgement against tobacco companies. Some of those dollars remain, however McDougall said grants from a variety of sources have become the meat and potatoes of modern funding.

“We have to seek it,” she said of that money, through each program’s application protocol. “Many require a (local) match,” she added. “We have really seen the public health system kind of atrophy,” she explained, “so we run as lean as possible. We try to pinch our nickels ‘till they bleed.’”

Emergency Response funding has gone far to keep the lights on and needles poking arms.

The negative economic realities of COVID in the local economy is also “a story worth telling,” she said. Very real financial ramifications are rippling out “through our hospitals, large employer partners” and countless others.

Strain on family finances and lifestyles have taken a huge hit nationwide, too, with millions of children forced to remain at home instead of going to school.

All that said, quick and aggressive action at the outset when the pandemic first appeared is providing many benefits now for all the above.

“We got on it early and that helped us network,” McDougall explained, looking back. “Anybody who was willing to listen to us” is the better for it now. “I feel like we are key in coordinating” the massive local strike force toiling to repel the virus. “It’s amazing how we are all working together.”