The Faces of Four Corners

YORK – How pitched is the battle to suppress the COVID pandemic? The struggle is so daunting the public health agency headquartered in York, the Four Corners Health Department, has called out the National Guard.
Indeed, Guardsmen and women in uniform are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Four Corners’ permanent full-time staff in the monumental effort to wade through a minutia of detailed tasks from contract tracing to vaccination clinics, a boatload of people management, equipment supply needs and record keeping.
Four Corners is almost hiding in plain sight on North Lincoln Avenue near Charlie’s U-Save Pharmacy. Even the Four Corners building itself faces west, away from the street, further contributing to its invisibility.
Meeting 10 over-arching, catch-all public health services is the goal -- monitor health status and understand health issues facing the community; protect the public from health problems and hazards; give people information they need to make healthy choices; engage the community to identify and solve health problems; develop public health policies and plans; enforce public health laws and regulations; help people receive health services; maintain a competent public health workforce; evaluate and improve programs and interventions; contribute to and apply the public health evidence base.
The myriad of individual programs in support of that daunting job description comprise a dizzying array from Tai Chi classes to child restraint device clinics to mosquito trapping to monitoring the West Nile Virus. Unfortunately, most programs have, of necessity, been shunted temporarily aside for one glaringly obvious reason; everybody on staff has been forced to drop what they were doing and dive pell-mell into all-hands-on-deck mode upon arrival of the dread virus that has now claimed its 500,000th life in the U.S.
Aside from what it does is what Four Corners represents as a four-county business model.
Executive Director Laura McDougall oversees a diverse core staff of 12 full-timers; however, employee numbers of necessity have become a moving target in the face of the pandemic.
To get a sense of COVID’s impact, add to the dozen permanent staff more than a dozen contract nurses and perhaps half-a-dozen part-time employees. The U.S. military is chipping in also to the tune of four National Guard personnel, soon to be five. The troops from different detachments of the same unit are housed in local hotels.
“We will have them for as long as we need them,” to get through mass vaccination, contact tracing and a litany of other chores made necessary by the present crisis, McDougall said.
A typical vaccination session will inoculate 100 to 150 people. Recently a two-pronged clinic took place at Four Corners and the Hearthstone simultaneously.
The agency, she added, also works closely with schools in its assigned district, doing what it can to keep kids in classrooms where they learn best. Soon nurses will be going out to give shots in school buildings, too.
McDougall said a typical pre-COVID annual budget would run to $700,000, a number that has been forced into the neighborhood of $1 million by layers of pandemic demands.
Health districts were created many years ago across the state using money from a massive lawsuit judgement against tobacco companies. Some of those dollars remain, however McDougall said grants from a variety of sources have become the meat and potatoes of modern funding.
“We have to seek it,” she said of that money, through each program’s application protocol. “Many require a (local) match,” she added. “We have really seen the public health system kind of atrophy,” she explained, “so we run as lean as possible. We try to pinch our nickels ‘till they bleed.’”
Emergency Response funding has gone far to keep the lights on and needles poking arms.
The negative economic realities of COVID in the local economy is also “a story worth telling,” she said. Very real financial ramifications are rippling out “through our hospitals, large employer partners” and countless others.
Strain on family finances and lifestyles have taken a huge hit nationwide, too, with millions of children forced to remain at home instead of going to school.
All that said, quick and aggressive action at the outset when the pandemic first appeared is providing many benefits now for all the above.
“We got on it early and that helped us network,” McDougall explained, looking back. “Anybody who was willing to listen to us” is the better for it now. “I feel like we are key in coordinating” the massive local strike force toiling to repel the virus. “It’s amazing how we are all working together.”