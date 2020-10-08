The Amish Cook

Joshua is no longer a newborn, but still a little hero by all. At three months old, he loves to be a part of the action, and splashes smiles on whoever takes a minute to talk to him. His big blue eyes and beautiful cover of medium to dark wavy hair remind me a lot of Julia when she was a baby. This handsome little guy has added a rich dimension in our home in more ways than I could ever tell. Why, the other day, I laughingly told a sister at church, "If we keep enjoying each baby, more and more, I think we'll need a dozen!" On a more serious note, there really is an awesome responsibility that goes with each child; having children simply has nothing to do with having things done the easy way. Let me hasten to add; I would never do without any of them. God has brought them to our hearts and home through foster care and biologically, and there is no way we'd want to do without any one of them.

Julia simply thrives in going to school, but then loves coming home to a baby brother, plus four more siblings to welcome her back. Recently I just laughed as she tried to get out the door to go to school, and there was another, and yet another set of little hands, reaching up, not letting her go until they had given their personal good-bye hug. She especially enjoys picking out clothes for Joshua to wear, then dressing him. One of her favorites is a little shirt that says, "New to the crew."