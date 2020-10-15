The Amish Cook

How can so many things go through your mind at once? Today is Jesse's third birthday, which means all the usual birthday festivities with cards, gifts, a special supper, and the likes. This morning his bright smiles hardly fit on his shining face as we sang, "Happy Birthday" for him. I am so happy for him, but then there is also an ache, as I stare off in the distance, wondering why his adoption could not be finalized a year ago how the foster agency had told us it would?

My mind then flips back to a little over two years ago, when our excitement knew no end; the birth parents had told us they made the heartbreaking decision to sign their rights over to us. Even though our hearts throbbed with theirs, and it looked like a major step on our part, we were completely thrilled to be forever family.

The year before was when we received that first call from the foster agency, asking if we would take a 15 month-old bi-racial girl and her newborn baby brother. Even though I was five months into my pregnancy with Elijah, we immediately knew there was no question that God was calling us to take this leap in faith. Yes, since that call, my life has never been the same. I have come to love and cherish these two little dears as my own. Only God knows the valleys and tears this house has seen since then, yet it has been worth it all. You know how it is, the more rough spots you plow through, the richer the relationship in the end. Both my husband, Daniel, and I can testify to the truth of that little statement.