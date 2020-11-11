The Amish Cook: Gloria says thank you, readers!

Dear friends, you have blessed my days so richly! I am blown away by all the cards, get well wishes, and prayers on our behalf. Imagine how I felt today when Daniel walked in with a stack of 78 cards!

My heart has had some other 'deep waters to wade through', and I do believe God has used you to encourage me in Him. The words of encouragement and Bible verses you shared meant a lot. Besides the blessing it was to me, imagine all the fun the children have had to help me open them. I was hoping you could take a moment to picture me sitting on the couch, grateful for a chance to take a little break. In a moment, there are five children all gathered around me, asking, "Mom, may I open a card?" Delighted to have little hands helping me, they join in. Soon empty envelopes have found their way to the floor as the children proudly show me the cards they've opened.

And yes, God has bountifully answered your prayers. We are recovering amazingly well. My upset stomach and sore stomach muscles due to the seat belt-tightening as my body was thrown forward from the abrupt halt have diminished. The only thing I still feel is some soreness in my neck, which I credit to whiplash.