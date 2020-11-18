The Amish Cook: Gloria gives thanks

As always, Thanksgiving has a way of getting minds geared toward things we're thankful for. This year is no different, yet things just aren't the same anymore. Much has happened in the past year.

For as long as I remember, I was impressed with the idea of making a list of things I'm grateful for; now, as I contemplate on another Thanksgiving rounding the corner, I feel like I may be shifting some gears. As a little girl at school, my lists included food, shelter, friends, and the likes.

Now I think of a young girl in our community who is my age, with whom I spent many happy hours during childhood days, who is now fighting cancer. Famous COVID has given the entire globe a scare and created a major turn of events. Then there's all the unrest and political trauma. I wonder just what it would be like not to have a safe, secure country to live in? What would it be like to have our nation shaken to where we would no longer have all these comforts?

I stop and ask myself, "Really, where is my security?" If it's in these items on my thankful chart, what if all these things near and dear to me would someday be at stake?