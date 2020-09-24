The Amish Cook: Gloria gets cheesy

Last week I had an interesting note from Bonnie, a reader from Beverly Hills, Florida, who reminisced how her grandmother would make butter. Now, her question was on how much cream to pour into her old fashioned butter churn. Naturally, it’ll depend on the size of the churn that will be used. I try not to overfill my containers where I’m making butter; generally not more than half full works the best, thus giving plenty of space for the cream to slosh around and expand as it thickens.

Mozzarella cheese was what I liked making when I had four or five gallons of milk that needed to be used. I would get a pound cheese per gallon of milk used. When we needed the cream for butter, I would first skim it off, while other times, I’d leave the cream on for extra creamy cheese. Like Velveeta, soft cheese was my go-to when I only had a gallon or two of milk to use. We liked using it on sandwiches, in soups, or casseroles. Etched in my mind was how proud my mother was to have me make cheese and such; now, I ask myself if I build up my children and make them feel valuable as they accomplish new things. Though their confidence in me spoke volumes to me, I remember how my dad used to say that we don’t need to be better than other children. I felt valued and loved to be their daughter, not just because of what I could or couldn’t do but also because I was their child. Now I tell my children, “I do not love you because you are good with your schoolwork (or whatever else), but I am so happy for you. You will never be able to make me love you more, because of your accomplishments or less, because of your weaknesses.”