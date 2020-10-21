The Amish Cook: Autumn means spiced cider at the Yoders

First only a bit at a time, then suddenly, fall was here. For me, there is a sense of relaxation that goes with fall days. All the months of hard work in the scorching summer heat is past, and we've got flickering candles, cappuccino, and snow flurries ahead.

On the other hand, in my mind, I have these pictures in my head of little ones wanting to play outdoors in freezing temperatures yet are confined to the house most of the winter. But then it's like my husband, Daniel, reminded me, "We survived last winter, so we'll be fine this winter." Of course, how simple. So, for now, we'll be thinking about the coziness of the winter months.

As I think of all the blustery days ahead, I'm reminded of all those who don't even have a warm place to find shelter or even hot, nourishing meals. Oh, life really isn't fair, is it? May our hearts ever be searching and open to ways of reaching out and making a difference for others.