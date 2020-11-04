The Amish Cook: A close call

I strapped a car seat on either side of me, kicked off my shoes, and chatted with friends as we caught up on the latest news. We were 30 minutes from our destination when I spied a beautiful rainbow. "Look Hosanna; there is a rainbow!" I exclaimed. She was thrilled to see it for herself. "Hmm," I mused. I wonder if it has any significance to our day, it felt like a gentle touch of God.

Moments later, the driver had my full attention as she verbalized an anxious, "Ohhh!!" I took it all in at once; there in front of us, to our left, another 15 passenger van was pulling out right onto the highway where we were cruising 60 miles an hour. No vehicle could slow down in the short distance that spanned the two vans. My mind flashed to God, who can make the worst impossible situation end far better than we ever thought possible. Despite the driver's best efforts to slow and swerve to the side, there was no way around it. There was a sickening crash as broken portions of both vehicles sailed through the air. I glanced either side of me at my dear little ones. Praise God they were both as securely strapped as ever, perfectly safe. Utter relief swept through me, yet I was alarmed as I witnessed the girl, who had been strapped in the passenger seat, lay motionless on the floorboard by my feet. And oh, right before my eyes was the older gentleman, who drove the other van, limp in his seat. Despite it all, I sensed a deep peace from a Higher hand.