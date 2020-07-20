York Girls High School Tennis team members have been serving on the court and in communities since the 2014 season.
“Serve for Change” was inspired by MLK Day teacher in-service speaker Mike Smith, who started “Skate for Change.” After each invitational, the young women and their coach, Josh Miller, distribute socks to the needy. Socks are given to nonprofits in the tournament’s host towns; deliveries have been made to places like schools and, most recently, The Bay in Lincoln – one of the hubs of Skate for Change.
Skate for Change has spurred thousands of skateboarders across the country to contribute to their communities.
Once their tennis racquets are put away, the YHS team goes to their selected nonprofit – unannounced. “[The recipients] are a little caught off guard,” Miller said. He said he leaves it to the girls to present the donations. “I try to have them be upfront and explain it themselves.” Miller said every girl has a unique interpretation of the project, which has donated 200-300 socks to date. “It means something different to each of them,” he said.
When embarking on community service projects, socks aren’t necessarily something that immediately comes to mind, but the team has seen the need. “It’s not something big – it’s just something small we can do,” said team member Natalie Rockenbach.
“It’s a cool thing to make a tradition,” player Meaghan Rowe said. “I think it’s neat to do this together as a team.”
“It’s kind of a normal thing that we do now,” added Addison Legg – also a YHS Girls’ Tennis Team member.
Teammate Erin Case said the needs of different communities have been brought to light by Serve for Change. “There are a lot of kids in need,” she said. “It’s nice to know some kids aren’t worrying as much.”
