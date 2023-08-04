YORK — The York Veterans of Fallen Wars honored 10 individuals with a Quilt of Valor last week.
Ten deserving individuals from York County were wrapped in a quilt reflecting the nation’s red, white and blue. The veterans who received a Quilt of Valor were Wayne Shifferling, Howard Friend, Dan Fazel, Dennis Kohtz, Jeff McGregor, Fritz Matlock, Marv Tiffany, Jack Sikes and Bob Orlando.
According to qovf.org, The Quilts of Valor Foundation began when Catherine Roberts had a dream of her son Nat who was deployed in Iraq.
According to Catherine, “The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts equals healing.”
People are also reading…
Since the foundation started, stakeholders have given more than 300,000 quilts to those who have served the U.S. in World War II, The Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert, Storm/Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.