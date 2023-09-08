Rescue can be a mixed amount of emotions. Recently I received two little guys that life had not given much hope of survival. Chance was only approximately 10 days old, and weighed mere ounces. His appetite has been extra ordinarily good, he is always ready for food and attacks it as though it might be his last. He has gained very little weight and is approximately the same size as when he was brought to my front door. His will to survive is strong and I will do everything to help him achieve his goal.

Accompanying him to my door was Champ a sweet little grey kitten that had a very infected left eye. He was not a litter mate, and I would guess he was about 3 months old. They were fortunate that a kind hearted woman took pity on their plight knowing that living in an area that has so many feral cats their chances were slim that they would survive. Living as a feral cat is hard enough but being extremely small or with an injury or infection it is impossible for these “throw away cats” to survive.

After having Chance and Champ checked out at York Animal Clinic they said they need lots of TLC and time to put some weight. I am giving them everything it takes to make this happen. As soon as Champ gains a little more weight we will have his eye removed. It is not giving him any pain but there is the possibility that it might in the future and we don’t want to second guess.

I wish that I could feature each and every cat and kitten that has come to York Adopt a Pet in dire need. They each have a story and a personality. They are the ones that society has failed, they have no voice, and no choices. They are at the mercy that someone will help them. Thankfully Chance and Champ were given that choice when they were rescued and brought to York Adopt a Pet. It is stressful to see the pain and suffering that these innocent little kittens have endured, and it only makes us more determined to give them the care and love that they so desperately need.

Thank you to each and every person that has contacted me by calling, and knocking at my door about rescuing a kitten, a whole litter, or a single cat. Through the years there have been so many rescue angels that see the need to rescue and to contact me personally. I can’t begin to name everyone but I want you to all know that you have made a difference in the lives of so many “throw away” cats and kittens. I also want to thank everyone who has donated food, toys, supplies and especially those who have volunteered their time and energy.

Hopefully Chance & Champ will be another success story.