Authorities arrested a Lincoln man after a vehicle and foot chase on Interstate 80.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested the driver of the vehicle, Edwin Portillo Barrientos, 27, and located a missing juvenile following the pursuit on Sunday evening.

According to the state patrol, at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on I-80 near Bradshaw, at mile marker 345. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Portillo Barrientos allegedly refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a stop near mile marker 383. The driver and front seat passenger then fled on foot, running across the westbound lanes of I-80, the patrol said. Both were taken into custody by additional troopers and Seward County deputies. A second passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

Portillo Barrientos was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property $5,000+ and multiple outstanding warrants, the patrol said. He was taken to York County Jail.

The passenger who fled, a 17-year-old girl, had been reported missing. She was lodged at the Lancaster County Youth Attention Center for an outstanding warrant. The second passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

The pursuit lasted approximately 22 minutes, according to the patrol.