YORK — There was little space left in much of CASA of York’s office, thanks to school supply donations from Corteva Agriscience at York Research facility.
Corteva of York conducts a school supply drive among employees every year, then donating the supplies to CASA of York County. They, in turn, make the donations available to children in need. “This is the second year our station has participated in this event and we cannot express our gratitude for this ongoing contribution,” Corteva said in a statement. “It makes a huge impact to our most vulnerable citizens.”
As in previous years, the employees of Corteva didn’t disappoint, donating 54 backpacks, 74 notebooks, 75 boxes of crayons, 33 packs of markers, and 30 bottles of glue.
“If it weren’t for our generous employees who donated their time and money towards this cause, it would not be possible,” the Corteva statement said.
“Over the weeks following the donation, we had dozens of kids and families stop into our office to stock up for the school year,” said Elizabeth Hain, CASA of York County director. “Some took backpacks and filled them to the brim, while others just grabbed a few items missing from their list.”
“This is an event that we at the CASA office look forward to every year,” Hain said. “It is such a joy to be able to help these families in need, and lighten the burden as they go into the school year.”
Hain said she hopes the donors understand the impact they make on the children. “We wish that those who donated could see the children’s faces light up when they walk in and see the wall of backpack choices before them -- we just hope that they know that their generosity is so appreciated.”
“It is such an honor to be part of a community that cares so deeply for these children.”
