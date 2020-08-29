Students in program gaining vocational skills

YORK — The job market can be rough, but thanks to the recently-formed York Vocational Program, area young adults aged 18-21 with disabilities are becoming fierce competitors in said market.
Participants develop a wide-ranging knowledge and skill base: skills like teamwork, beginning and following through with tasks and time management. Beyond that, participants learn how to fill out a job application and reading schedules, among other essential employment and independence skills. Besides those outcomes, a goal of the York Vocational Program is to build confidence and pride in one’s work. These life lessons take the youth into the workforce; initial participants involved in the program include York High School, York Middle School, York Elementary School, York Preschool, Grand Central, First Evangelical Lutheran Church and McDonald’s, with hopes of adding even more opportunities for the participants.
One mini internship rotation the participants take on is managing the masks at York Elementary School. At the end of the day, the YES students’ masks are gathered and washed by youth in the York Vocational Program. After the masks are washed, they are dried in the classrooms and re-distributed to the YES classrooms.
Other rotations include cleaning and sanitizing toys in preschool classrooms, lunchroom support and, in the future, implementing a recycling program at YMS.
“I’m really proud of the young adults and the teachers getting creative in this vocational program,” said Beth Ericson, YPS District Administrator. Ericson was part of the team who put together the York Vocational Program. Karen Samson, YPS SPED Coordinator and transition specialist is one of the program’s main teachers. SUCCESS 3 teacher JoAnn Norquest also offers her expertise. Norquest has been a case manager for the York Vocational Program students. Both Samson and Norquest played critical roles in developing the York Vocational Program’s curriculum.
York Vocational Program is a complement to Project SEARCH, which Ericson said serves as a capstone to the students’ training, offering learning experiences and skills in the span between the end of high school and Project SEARCH eligibility.
To participate in the program, students must have a disability and have the blessing of their family. “It’s a matter of sitting down with students’ parents and their IEP,” Ericson explained. Participants are honored at high school graduation, but don’t receive their diplomas. “We hold their diplomas so we can continue with their IEPs,” Ericson explained.
So far York Vocational Program’s first year is going well, and facilitators are always keeping an eye on the future – not just programming, but the young adults’ futures. “We’ll be very excited to see the growth that happens during the year and beyond,” Ericson said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.