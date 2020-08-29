Students in program gaining vocational skills

“I’m really proud of the young adults and the teachers getting creative in this vocational program,” said Beth Ericson, YPS District Administrator. Ericson was part of the team who put together the York Vocational Program. Karen Samson, YPS SPED Coordinator and transition specialist is one of the program’s main teachers. SUCCESS 3 teacher JoAnn Norquest also offers her expertise. Norquest has been a case manager for the York Vocational Program students. Both Samson and Norquest played critical roles in developing the York Vocational Program’s curriculum.

York Vocational Program is a complement to Project SEARCH, which Ericson said serves as a capstone to the students’ training, offering learning experiences and skills in the span between the end of high school and Project SEARCH eligibility.

To participate in the program, students must have a disability and have the blessing of their family. “It’s a matter of sitting down with students’ parents and their IEP,” Ericson explained. Participants are honored at high school graduation, but don’t receive their diplomas. “We hold their diplomas so we can continue with their IEPs,” Ericson explained.

So far York Vocational Program’s first year is going well, and facilitators are always keeping an eye on the future – not just programming, but the young adults’ futures. “We’ll be very excited to see the growth that happens during the year and beyond,” Ericson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.