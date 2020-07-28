YORK – An 18-year-old woman from Stromsburg has pleaded not guilty to possession of LSD and possession of concentrated THC as her arraignment proceedings were held this week in York County District Court.
Carlie Sperling is accused of being in possession of both substances while at Recharge Lake in York.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Sperling at the lake property in the late night hours. The deputy said she could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A probable cause search was conducted and during the search, deputies allege they found rubberized containers with “Dabs/marijuana wax,” marijuana grinders and marijuana, two hard containers containing more Dabs/marijuana wax, foil wrappers containing purpose squares (LSD), a white chapstick container containing Dabs/marijuana wax, a pipe and some alcohol. The deputies said when Sperling was asked about the purple glass-like substance found wrapped in tin foil, Sperling said it was “acid.”
A trial has been scheduled for mid-November.
If convicted, she could be facing up to four years in prison and 24 months of post-release supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.