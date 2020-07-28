Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment in a series focusing on the different departments within the city, their needs and their revenues as city officials have started the process of formulating the budget for the 2020-21 year.
YORK – The street department request for the next fiscal year’s city budget includes the concrete panel replacement project that had been scheduled for this fiscal year, as well as some equipment.
The department’s needs were outlined during a recent budget meeting before the city council, department heads and administration.
As explained earlier by former public works director, Aaron Dressel, the $600,000 street repair project will result in the replacement of deteriorating concrete street sections based on an earlier engineered plan. The project was scheduled for this fiscal year but has not yet been done. Street officials say the ongoing street repair emphasis is necessary in order to avoid extensive work in the future.
It is also being proposed that $250,000 ($50,000 annual payments over the course of five years) be spent on a new motorgrader, which would replace the current 1992 motorgrader the street department is using. Dressel said earlier that the current machine has been breaking down more frequently and is in constant need of service.
“Yes, this is a big equipment ask for this year and the request was moved up due to the condition of the current 1992 model,” Dressel said. “We have been having a lot of breakdown issues. It is also used for snow removal as well as working alleys and grael streets. This is a piece of machinery we need. And I have to point out that the 1992 machine was used when we got it.”
It is also being proposed that a snow plow be purchased to go on the front of a pickup truck that could be used to plow small lots like those of the city offices, library, etc. That would cost about $6,000.
Dressel also asked for the allocation of $12,000 to replace the doors on the storage side of the public works shop building. He said the doors are in need of constant repair and are original to the building so finding parts is getting difficult.
Another request is the purchase of a tack oil trailer to be used for street repair projects. Dressel said the city never replaced the tack truck after it was removed from service years ago. This would cost an estimated $18,000.
