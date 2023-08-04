This letter obviously, was not written by Boots but his message is strong and clear

Dear family,

Today I finally realized I was abandoned. I thought we were going on a family outing. We all got into the car and I was standing on mom’s lap looking at the mounds of snow piled in the ditches flying by when suddenly the car stopped and while dad, and the kids in the back watched, mom put me on the edge of the gravel country road. It was so cold and windy. I watched as the car started moving away and watched until all I could see was dust from the gravel road. You left me behind, you never looked back. I don’t know how long I sat there waiting for you to come back to me. But you never came back ….

At one time I was a cute little kitten with bright inquisitive eyes. I was brought into what I thought would be my forever home. After all, you were my family, you had adopted me, you had chosen me, I was special… I was part of our family.

As the day turned into evening I slowly realized that you weren’t coming back for me. You hadn’t just forgotten me, you had abandoned me. I was now a “stray cat”. I walked for what seemed like hours and hours before I found a farmhouse. The cats that lived at the farm house were not friendly, they wouldn’t let me eat and drink from the food and water dishes. I was so thirsty and hungry and had never been this cold before. I didn’t know if I should continue walking to find a friendlier home. But I knew they wouldn’t accept me, so I continued to the next farm house. I was afraid that the people would pay no attention and that they might chase me away. Thankfully at the next farm I was lucky enough to have wandered into the yard of a kind and compassionate family. Their cats were also not enthused to have me there, but the people fed me, gave me water, wrapped me in a blanket and then called York Adopt a Pet. They knew that their cats would probably run me away from the barn. They picked me up and took me to York Animal clinic and paid for all of my vet bills including neutering. The lady from YAAP brought me to her foster home. I knew it wasn’t my home but I was at last in a safe place.

My family. I will always remember you. I wonder, do you remember me and do you worry about me living on my own? Will you adopt a new kitten? Will you keep him forever? Will you grow tired of the responsibility and abandon him?

It has now been almost eight months that I have been in foster care. I have been neutered and vaccinated and I have now adjusted to living in a shelter environment. I have everyone’s attention and I am told every day that I am special and such a handsome boy. The volunteers at York Adopt a Pet are truly rescue Angels. I would never have had the chance or hope of ever having the opportunity to be placed in “a true forever home”. I was lucky that the kind couple fed me, watered me and took me to a safe place. York Adopt a Pet is not only a haven for cats like myself but for lost and stray dogs as well.

The message that I want to express on behalf of ALL animals and to ALL humans is… animals don’t CHOOSE to be strays, they don’t intentionally get lost, abandoned or discarded. We all want to have a home, when our family discards us on country roads, left in boxes by a busy roadway or simply opens their doors and pushes us out to try and survive as a stray. It is NOT our fault. Please be compassionate, please don’t drive by as we are standing on the side of the road. There are options… there is York Adopt A Pet. Please support the organization that supports us, the stays, the abandoned and the lost animals of York County. I am “Boots” just one of the many cats that are being cared for. I have been fostered for 173 days. I have settled in and have had excellent care, but I know that one day my forever family will see my picture and will fall in love and I will have my “forever home”.

Meows & purrs

“Boots”