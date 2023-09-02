The state announced Saturday night that an incident at a Windstream Data Center in Lincoln resulted in the disruption of service to 911 centers in parts of southeast Nebraska.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission said 911 emergency services in York County and elsewhere may be impacted. The other counties are Fillmore, Seward, Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Saunders and Thayer.

The York County Sheriff's Office said as of around 11 p.m. 911 was still working in the county. Should there be a disruption, residents can call the sheriff's non-emergency number at 402-362-4927 or the York Police Department non-emergency number at 402-363-2640.

The state said if your county is impacted by the disruption in service, you should follow instructions from your local 911 center for alternative methods to reach 911. A phone alert may be sent. Numbers provided should only be used in the event of an emergency, the state said.

Windstream crews are working to bring the system back online.