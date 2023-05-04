Throughout the school year, St. Joseph Catholic School has partnered with various organizations in York to give a helping hand on community service projects.

All of the classes were encouraged to broaden their horizons and focus on a specific cause they would like to make a difference in. Principal Mary Jo Leininger said, “Giving back to the community is an important value we want to instill in our students.”

Beginning with kindergarten class, they took it upon themselves to bring coins and dollars to participate in the annual Penny War Fundraiser during Catholics Schools Week. Leininger said every year, St. Joseph holds the fundraiser to “see who can raise the most money for a charity or project we choose.”

Penny Wars allows students to give back while also fostering excitement through a healthy competition. This year’s funds were donated to Saint Jude’s Hospital in Omaha, in the name of a St. Joseph Student who received care there. Leininger said total funds raised this year was $1,299.83.

The first graders turned their art into an act of kindness by decorating greeting cards for the elderly and the second graders wrote letters to elderly St. Joseph’s Parish members. Leininger said, “Some of the students even received letters in return.”

Recently, the third graders polished up the little library at East Hill in partnership with York Kilgore Library. They also added books to spread the love of reading. Third grader Sage Gleason said, “People can take books home and return them to the library or they can bring their own books for other people to read. Some people don’t even have books at home, so I think it’s really special. ”

Third grader Ethan Fago added, “When I read books, I have a new experience I wouldn’t have otherwise. It’s an adventure.”

“When I’m reading, I feel like I am in the book and I hope people can feel that too,” said Gleason.

The little library can hold up to 50 books at a time. Third grade teacher Lexi Lacina said, “They’ve all been invested in this project since day one. It’s pretty exciting to see them share their love of reading with the town.”

Also making a difference was the fourth grade class that conducted a Thanksgiving Food Drive for Blue Valley Community Action. They donated over 300 pounds of food. The fifth and sixth grade classes packed drawstring bags filled with snacks, grooming items, toiletries, and reading materials including bibles for the Living Water Rescue Mission.

In November, the seventh grade class was busy volunteering at the York Adopt-A-Pet where they cleaned cages, wiped down windows, and spent time in the play rooms where they engaged with the cats and dogs. In April they held a spring cleanup where they picked up trash at Foster Park.

Before moving on to high school, the eighth grade class left their mark by collecting, recycling and rearranging the missalettes in the church pews on a weekly basis.