South Dakota State University announces dean's list

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 35 states and 30 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.

A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.

School Codes: SAFES – College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; SAHSS – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; SEHS – College of Education and Human Sciences; SENGR – Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; SNS – College of Natural Sciences; SNURS – College of Nursing; SPAHP – College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Baylor Scheierman of Aurora, SEHS; Alexis Schmidt of Geneva, SAFES and Ty Schneider of York, SENGR.