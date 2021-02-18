South Dakota State University announces dean's list

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following York area students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 34 states and 26 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.
York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Alexis Schmidt of Geneva, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and Ty Schneider of York, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.