 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota State University announces dean's list
0 comments

South Dakota State University announces dean's list

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following York area students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 34 states and 26 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Alexis Schmidt of Geneva, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and Ty Schneider of York, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News