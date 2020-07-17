YORK — An entrepreneur is defined as someone who develops new products, finds ways to ramp up existing product marketing and/or finds a way to improve an existing product.
EntrepreneurShip Investigation (ESI) Camp is proving that entrepreneurship knows no age. Eleven young ESI participants, grades 6-9, have been working hard to bring their innovative products and newly-learned business skills to consumers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ESI Camp lasted longer than in the four years past, giving campers a week for product development, followed by a week of learning more about being an entrepreneur. “We split into two smaller groups so we’d keep acceptable numbers,” said Kim Schepers, who is helping facilitate the camp with fellow York Middle School educators Brittany Wiley and Kelly Fike. “I think one positive that has come from expanding the camp into two weeks is overall it feels like they’re really prepared,” Schepers said.
Statewide contributors to the camp – a program designed to be conducted for kids across Nebraska – include Krieger Family Foundation, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Hometown Competitiveness, USDA Rural Development, former Congressman Tom Osborne and the Nebraska Department of Education. Local organizations also contributed funding and resources to the camp: York Chamber of Commerce; York General; Nebraska Extension; York County Development Corporation; York Public Schools; Cornerstone Bank; York Printing Company; Harmony Nursery & Daylily Farm; Kirtsey’s Clothing & Gift Boutique; Kopsa, Otte CPA & Advisors; Mid America Vision Center; Metz Mortuary and York Dance Center.
At ESI Camp, campers learn basic business development, with the help of local entrepreneurs and the guidance of local educators. The students build relationships with local business owners and professionals. Thursday the campers met with York Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, where they presented their products and practiced their sales pitches.
The ESI campers will have their items available for sale at Saturday’s Balloon Days Sidewalk Sales.
EntrepreneurShip Investigation campers will set up shop 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18 in downtown York as part of York Balloon Days’ Sidewalk Sales.
