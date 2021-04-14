Sixty-five years later, nursing still drives Norma Moseley’s life work

YORK – A gift to 5-year-old Norma Garling from her aunt Esther in 1955 led directly to a lifetime of nursing that spans 52 years and still counting for Norma Moseley.
Now 70, Moseley remains active in the career ‘Nurse Nancy’ inspired in her. The wife and mother of three children and six grandchildren still works three or four days a week at York General Specialty Clinic.
Nurse Nancy? Stay tuned. We’ll learn more about her in a few minutes.
The newly relocated and extensively remodeled clinic environment provides space for 41 out-of-town doctors, 14 physician assistants and one Advanced Practice Registered Nurse rotate through the suite of offices to personally bring 24 different and distinct medical specialties to York. The arrangement is as beneficial to the medical providers as to area patients who need not travel so far to have their special medical needs met … not to mention the opportunity to avoid fending off big city traffic.
Moseley graduated Genoa High School in spring 1968 and the Vocational School of Practical Nursing in Kearney on September 23, 1969. She holds limited-scope X-ray certification, too. That license is dormant now, but was relied upon heavily by clinics at Lexington and Powell, Wyoming.
Her first employer fresh out of school in that white dress, clunky white leather nurses shoes and crisply starched cap era was Litzenberg Memorial Hospital in Central City. Since then Moseley has given her full attention to geriatric, critical care, orthopedics and also as office nurse to a long list of physicians. She has worked in Grand Island (twice, 28 years apart), Broken Bow, St. Edward, Aurora as well as the aforementioned Powell, Wyoming, and the past 15 years in York.
That her senior citizen status sets her apart among her many co-workers at the York Specialty Clinic is obvious.
Aside from one co-worker, of the Specialty Clinic staff, she says, “I could be everyone’s mother. Even Dr. Machado,” the plastic and hand surgery specialist with whom she would be working that day. “I could be his mother, too.”
Of the fictional Nurse Nancy who tipped over the first Domino on what was to be Moseley’s career path so long ago, she said, “That was always my favorite book. It appealed to me because she was a little girl helping her brothers with her little first-aid kit” to treat the painful results of their endless misadventures.
Thus was a seed planted in a lively young mind by a thin, nondescript book … a personally priceless volume that remains gently tucked out of harm’s way to this day.
Was it serendipity or something much deeper? Fate? A higher calling perhaps?
What keeps her going in the face of inevitable aches, pains and other manifestations of aging?
“The patients. The people I work with,” she answered. “I especially like the Specialty Clinic because of the variety of specialties you get to work with,” adding, “York General has just been fabulous to work for. They appreciate their staff and appreciate their hard work. I work with a great bunch of ladies. We work as a team and that makes the job fun, too.”
And what of the future? Can she see the end from here? Sure, but as long as things go along as they are, “I will work at least part time until I can’t anymore … or think I want to do something else. What would I do at home all day, every day,” in full retirement. “You can only clean so much … cook so much … make so many quilts … pull so many weeds.”