Sixty-five years later, nursing still drives Norma Moseley’s life work

That her senior citizen status sets her apart among her many co-workers at the York Specialty Clinic is obvious.

Aside from one co-worker, of the Specialty Clinic staff, she says, “I could be everyone’s mother. Even Dr. Machado,” the plastic and hand surgery specialist with whom she would be working that day. “I could be his mother, too.”

Of the fictional Nurse Nancy who tipped over the first Domino on what was to be Moseley’s career path so long ago, she said, “That was always my favorite book. It appealed to me because she was a little girl helping her brothers with her little first-aid kit” to treat the painful results of their endless misadventures.

Thus was a seed planted in a lively young mind by a thin, nondescript book … a personally priceless volume that remains gently tucked out of harm’s way to this day.

Was it serendipity or something much deeper? Fate? A higher calling perhaps?

What keeps her going in the face of inevitable aches, pains and other manifestations of aging?