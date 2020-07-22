YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has released information regarding a fatality accident which happened in the rural York County area.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the accident happened at 6:20 p.m., on July 17, near the intersection of Roads P and 10.
“The 2005 Chevy Impala was westbound on the county road when the driver, Betty S. Nolan, 51, of York, apparently lost control on the gravel, went sideways, entered the south ditch, went over a driveway and collided with several trees,” the sheriff said.
Responding to the scene were the York Fire and Rescue Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Vrbka said the Jaws of Life equipment was used to free Nolan from the wreckage and she was taken by ambulance to York General Hospital where she passed away.
Sheriff Vrbka confirmed that Nolan was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
