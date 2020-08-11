YORK – According to the most recent information provided by the Four Corners Health District, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Seward County is now at 53.
There has been a spike of cases in that county in the last two weeks, bringing the cumulative total there to 125. Health officials have said the spike in cases in Seward County mostly stemmed from two specific gatherings where social distancing and other precautions were not practiced.
Meanwhile, there are three new cases in York County, health officials say, bringing the cumulative total here to 83. There are currently 21 active cases of COVID-19 in this county.
There is one new case in Polk County, pushing that county’s cumulative total to 25 with 20 recoveries.
And there is one new case in Butler County, bringing the total there to 62 with 51 recoveries.
The cumulative total for the Four Corners Health District is nearing 300, as the number reached 295 as of Monday night. Of that number, 90 are active cases.
Since the pandemic began, seven people from Seward County have required hospitalization. Four people in York County have needed hospitalization. Three people in Butler and three people in Polk County have needed hospitalization.
Regarding the use of ventilators, two people in Butler County have needed to be on ventilators. Two people in Seward County have needed to be on ventilators. No patients from Polk or York Counties have required that type of treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.