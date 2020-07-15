Heartland
>> Heartland Community Schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 1.
>> Heartland will hold 7th Grade and New Student Orientation at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
>> Heartland will hold their Fall Sports Information meeting for parents of students in grades 7-12 on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
York
>> York 6th Grade Beginning Band instrument try-out appointments can be scheduled on the York Public Schools Website for the week of July 13 to the 18. The Beginning Band Parent Meeting will be held on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium.
>> York Public Schools will be holding New Student Registration on July 27 and 28 at the following times: York Elementary School - July 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ; York Middle School - July 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; York High School - July 27 and 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
