Centennial
>> Centennial will hold Teacher In-Service on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
>> Centennial’s first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 13 with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal.
>> The Centennial School FFA Burger Bash will be held Monday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m., to be followed by the 7-12 fall sports parent meeting at 6:30 p.m.
>> Centennial will host a TeamMates night on Friday, Sept. 4.
>> There will be no classes at Centennial on Monday, Sept. 7 due to the Labor Day holiday.
Cross County
>> Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the Cross County Back-to-School Open House will be split into three sessions. On Thursday, Aug. 13 families with the last names starting with A-F will meet from 5 – 5:30 p.m.; Families with names starting with G-N will meet from 5:30 – 6 p.m. and families with names starting with O-Z will meet from 6 – 6:30 p.m.
>> The first day of school at Cross County will be Friday, Aug. 14 with classes dismissing at 1 p.m.
>> Cross County will hold an FCCLA meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 a.m.
>> Cross County will take school pictures on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Exeter-Milligan
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold Teacher In-Service on Thursday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 17.
>> The Exeter-Milligan/Friend FFA Chapter will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 in Friend.
>> The first day of classes at Exeter-Milligan will be Tuesday, Aug. 18 with a 2:20 p.m. dismissal.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the Fall CRC Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
>> Exeter-Milligan FCCLA members will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Junior class will hold a fundraiser meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
>> Exeter-Milligan will take school pictures on Thursday, Aug. 27.
>> The Exeter-Milligan/Friend FFA officers will meet in Exeter on Friday, Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
Hampton
>> Hampton will hold their CRC Fall Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
>> The Hampton FFA Chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.
>> Hampton FFA members will compete at the State Milk Quality Products Contest on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Heartland
>> The first day of classes at Heartland will be on Thursday, Aug. 13 with a 11:40 a.m. dismissal.
>> The first day of Preschool at Heartland will be on Monday, Aug. 17.
High Plains
>> High Plains will hold Teacher Work Days Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 17.
>> High Plains will hold their Elementary Open house on Monday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
>> High Plains will hold their Jr. High/High School Open House on Monday, Aug. 17.
>> The first day of classes at High Plains will be on Tuesday, Aug. 18 with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal.
>> High Plains will hold Picture Day on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Polk site and on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Clarks site.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
>> High plains FFA members will participate in the Orthman Field Day at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
>> High Plains School Board will hold their end of the year meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Clarks.
McCool
>> McCool Junction FFA officers will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
>> The first day of classes at McCool Junction will be Friday, Aug. 14 with classes dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
>> The McCool FFA Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
>> McCool will hold One Act Tryouts on Monday, Aug. 24 from 6 – 9 p.m.
>> McCool FBLA members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
>> The McCool HOPE Squad will meet on Monday, Aug. 31.
