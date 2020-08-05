Centennial
>> The Centennial Booster Club Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Sandy Meadows Golf Course in Waco.
>> Centennial will start fall sports practices on Monday, Aug. 10.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.
>> Centennial will hold Teacher Inservice on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 12.
>> Centennial’s first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 13 with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal.
Cross County
>> Cross County will start fall sports practices on Monday, Aug. 10.
>> Cross County will hold New Teacher Orientation on Monday, Aug. 10.
>> Cross County will hold their Kindergarten Round Up and Parent Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 6 – 7 p.m. Parents are asked to drop their child off at his/her classroom and then join Mrs. Schaefer in the Media Center for an information meeting. A letter will be sent out indicating what classroom your child will be in.
>> Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the Cross County Back-to-School Open House will be split into three sessions. On Thursday, Aug. 13 families with the last names starting with A-F will meet from 5 – 5:30 p.m.; Families with names starting with G-N will meet from 5:30 – 6 p.m. and families with names starting with O-Z will meet from 6 – 6:30 p.m.
>> The first day of school at Cross County will be Friday, Aug. 14 with classes dismissing at 1 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan will start fall sports practices on Monday, Aug. 10.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold Teacher Inservice on Thursday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 17.
>> The Exeter-Milligan/Friend FFA Chapter will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 in Friend.
>> The first day of classes at Exeter-Milligan will be Tuesday, Aug. 18 with a 2:20 p.m. dismissal.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend the Fall CRC Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central will start Fall Sports Practices on Monday, Aug. 10.
>> The Fillmore Central Board of Education will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 in the high school library.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Elementary Open House on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 – 7 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Middle School Open House in Fairmont on Friday, Aug. 14 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.
>> The first day of classes at Fillmore Central will be Monday, Aug. 17.
>> The Fillmore Central FBLA Chapter will hold a Kick-Off Meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Hampton
>> Hampton will begin Fall Sports Practices on Monday, Aug. 10.
>> Hampton will hold their CRC Fall Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Heartland
>> Heartland will hold a Kindergarten Zoom Parent Meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.
>> The Heartland School Board will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.
>> The first day of classes at Heartland will be on Thursday, Aug. 13 with a 11:40 a.m. dismissal.
High Plains
>> The High Plains Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 in Polk.
>> High Plains will hold Teacher Work Days Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 17.
>> High Plains will hold their Elementary Open house on Monday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
>> High Plains will hold their Jr. High/High School Open House on Monday, Aug. 17.
>> The first day of classes at High Plains will be on Tuesday, Aug. 18 with a 1:30 p.m. dismissal.
>> High Plains will hold Picture Day on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Polk site and on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Clarks site.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
McCool
>> McCool Junction will hold their Kindergarten open house on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
>> The McCool Junction School Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction will hold their annual Meet Your Teacher Night on Monday, Aug. 10 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
>> McCool Junction FFA officers will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
>> The first day of classes at McCool Junction will be Friday, Aug. 14 with classes dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
>> The McCool FFA Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
York
>> An Orientation/Parents Night will be held on Monday, Aug. 10 for all incoming York Middle School 6th graders. Please bring your child to York Elementary School by 5 p.m. where the YES 5th grade teachers would like to have a proper send-off/closure activity with your child. The 5th grade teachers will then walk the students over to YMS for the 5:30 p.m. Orientation/Parents Night. If your child didn’t attend YES last year simply have them at York Middle School by 5:30 p.m.
>> York Middle School will host an open house for 7th and 8th grade students on Tuesday, Aug. 11. 7th grade open house will take place from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. followed by the 8th grade open house from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. In order to keep the capacity below the level required to have the open house, please do NOT arrive more than 5 minutes early for the event.
