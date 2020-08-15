Centennial
• Monday, Aug. 17: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables, fruit or chef salad
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Homemade lasagna casserole, bread stick, assorted vegetables, fruit or chef salad
• Wednesday, Aug. 19: Chicken day, tater tots, assorted vegetables, fruit or chef salad
• Thursday, Aug. 20: Beef and noodles, assorted vegetables, fruit or chef salad
• Friday, Aug. 21: Hot dog on a whole grain bun, French fries, assorted vegetables, fruit or chef salad
Cross County
• Monday, Aug. 17: Breaded beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, corn, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicken tenders, French fries, baked beans, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 19: Turkey sandwich, tri-taters, winterblend vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 20: Pulled pork, tater tots, green beans, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 21: Chicken fajita for high school/middle school, chicken taco for elementary, lettuce, fresh vegetables and fruit
Exeter-Milligan
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Fiestada, vegetable, fruit, pudding dessert
• Wednesday, Aug. 19: Turkey, ham and cheese deli sandwich, Sun Chips, carrots, celery, fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 20: Macaroni and cheese, mini corndogs, peas, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 21: Sloppy joes, potatoes, vegetable, fruit
* Choice of main entrée or turkey deli sandwich for 7-12; all K-12 lunches include daily salad offerings
Fillmore Central
• Monday, Aug. 17: Chicken sandwich
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Crispito
• Wednesday, Aug. 19: Corndogs
• Thursday, Aug. 20: Chicken fajita
• Friday, Aug. 21: Hamburger
* Salad offerings at the high school and middle school every day. All schools serve fruit, vegetables and milk daily.
Heartland
• Monday, Aug. 17: Tacos, Long John, steamed corn
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Grilled hot dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli
• Wednesday, Aug. 19: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll
• Thursday, Aug. 20: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans
• Friday, Aug. 21: Deli sandwich, seasoned curly fries, cookies
* Milk and fruit/veggie bar served daily.
McCool Jct.
• Monday, Aug. 17: Hot dog, baked beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Crispitos, corn, fruit, bread
• Wednesday, Aug. 19: Popcorn shrimp, peas, fruit, bread
• Thursday, Aug. 20: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 21: Hot ham and cheese on a bun, carrots, fruit
* Milk and salad bar choices offered daily.
St. Joseph’s Catholic
• Monday, Aug. 17: Chili cheese baked potato
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Hot dogs
• Wednesday, Aug. 19: Beef taco salad
• Thursday, Aug. 20: Chef’s choice
• Friday, Aug. 21: Turkey deli sub with chips
* Students in grades 1-8 have choices daily of the entrée, yogurt and a side, or chef salad. Fruits and vegetables are offered daily. White, chocolate and strawberry milk are offered daily.
