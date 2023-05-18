Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school van on Road 9 near Waco.

According to dispatch traffic, nine kids were in the van at the time of the wreck. The driver was unresponsive afterward. The students were out of the van. The crash occurred a short time after noon.

Dispatch traffic indicated the other vehicle is on fire.

Dispatchers called for another school vehicle to pick up the children. Medics took one person to an area hospital.

At 1:30 p.m., the York Sheriff's Department said deputies are still on the scene and no additional information was available.

Note: Initial reporting incorrectly indicated the vehicle was a bus.

Stay with YorkNewsTimes.com for updates.