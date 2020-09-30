School Board: YPS staff attitude positive

YORK -- Morale at York Public Schools is high if you ask the assessment program HumanEx.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported on HumanEx assessments to the YPS Board of Education at its regular meeting September 28.
HumanEx serves a variety of organizations, including those in the private sector. York’s utilization is twofold: hiring and school culture. HumanEx was first employed several years ago, and Bartholomew said he’s noticed YPS strengthening.
“It’s been fun to watch some of the changes,” he told the board.
Bartholomew said the high school was the initial “guinea pig” for trying HumanEx. Facets evaluated via anonymous questionnaires by HumanEx analysts include employee engagement, pride and job satisfaction. The dimensions are ranked based on level of satisfaction to help leaders identify strengths and dimensions to improve upon. Bartholomew said HumanEx analysts working with YPS were impressed with the school’s satisfaction and engagement numbers, which had positive responses from over 83% of staff.
Support Local Journalism
“They told us that in many private organizations if you get 40% you’re doing fairly well,” Bartholomew said.
He credited not only YPS administrators, but the school’s staff as a whole, for YPS’s high marks.
“Building administrators should not be the only ones working on culture,” Bartholomew said. “It is an absolute team effort.”
In other updates, coronavirus-modified driver’s education was deemed a success. A high percentage of students, which included a handful from other area schools, have completed the coursework and driving test. While the previous process is ideal, said instructor Scott Kohmetscher, the adjusted methods still worked well.
Monday night’s meeting also served as the kickoff of YPS policy review. This round covered the “1,000s” which entail the review and approval of the policy’s general statement; mission statement; and board of education policy creation, amendment and distribution. All three policies were unanimously approved. Policy review is being approached piece-by-piece.
The YPS Board of Education’s next meeting – scheduled for 5 p.m,. Monday, October 12 – will delve into the next level. October 12’s meeting time has been changed from 7 p.m. It will instead be at 5 p.m., due to the community’s election candidate forum being held at the high school.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.