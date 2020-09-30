School Board: YPS staff attitude positive

YORK ­-- Morale at York Public Schools is high if you ask the assessment program HumanEx.

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported on HumanEx assessments to the YPS Board of Education at its regular meeting September 28.

HumanEx serves a variety of organizations, including those in the private sector. York’s utilization is twofold: hiring and school culture. HumanEx was first employed several years ago, and Bartholomew said he’s noticed YPS strengthening.

“It’s been fun to watch some of the changes,” he told the board.

Bartholomew said the high school was the initial “guinea pig” for trying HumanEx. Facets evaluated via anonymous questionnaires by HumanEx analysts include employee engagement, pride and job satisfaction. The dimensions are ranked based on level of satisfaction to help leaders identify strengths and dimensions to improve upon. Bartholomew said HumanEx analysts working with YPS were impressed with the school’s satisfaction and engagement numbers, which had positive responses from over 83% of staff.

“They told us that in many private organizations if you get 40% you’re doing fairly well,” Bartholomew said.