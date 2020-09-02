 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCC releases Dean’s List for 2020 Summer Term
0 comments

SCC releases Dean’s List for 2020 Summer Term

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Southeast Community College has released the names of students who earned spots on the Dean’s List following the 2020 Summer Term that ended Aug. 5.

To be recognized on the Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six hours for the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

York area students named to the Dean’s List include:

Wesley L Rhodes, Utica, Undeclared.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-80 crash victim identified
Local News

I-80 crash victim identified

  • Updated

UTICA – The name of the semi driver who was killed in a chain-reaction collision on Interstate 80 near the Utica exit has been released.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News