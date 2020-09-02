SCC releases Dean’s List for 2020 Summer Term

Southeast Community College has released the names of students who earned spots on the Dean’s List following the 2020 Summer Term that ended Aug. 5.
To be recognized on the Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six hours for the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
York area students named to the Dean’s List include:
Wesley L Rhodes, Utica, Undeclared.
