Say ‘hello’: Senior Center reopens – with adjustments

Masks are mandatory, and pre-packaged treats have replaced the self-serve cookie plates passed around table-to-table before the pandemic hit. The kitchen is cooking again, serving curb-side meals, rather than in the dining room. “There are still some of our members who aren’t comfortable to be in here,” Lautenschlager said.

Soon exercise classes will resume, as well as the “Works in Progress” needlecraft group. The computer room and pool rooms are open, and card games will be back on the table. “We are asking all of our members to sanitize and wear masks,” Lautenschlager said.

The behind-the-scenes operations of the senior center weren’t stopped by the pandemic, with bringing members back constantly on Lautenschlager and other YASC leaders’ minds. “We still had bills to pay and mechanical things to pay attention to. Our board has kept in close contact,” Lautenschlager said. Donors are depended upon to keep the center going, whether behind the scenes or around the dining room table. “If we don’t have donors, we don’t stay open,” Weismann said. “We are strictly funded by the community.” Four Corners helped YASC get a forehead temperature reader. “They have done everything they can to make it possible to reach our members again,” Lautenschlager said. “They’ve just been great. It would be hard to know what to do without their help.”