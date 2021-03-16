Say ‘hello’: Senior Center reopens – with adjustments

YORK – The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit seniors particularly hard – especially socially, whether seeing loved ones or sharing a cup of coffee with friends.
The York Area Senior Center’s soft opening Monday ushered in a renewed opportunity for the community’s seniors to share a cup of coffee, a snack and plenty of catching up, with a few coronavirus precautions.
“It took us two months to talk about [reopening], but we decided it was time,” said LeVauna Weismann, York Area Senior Center (YASC) board member. “We were contacted by people who just wanted to get together again.”
The decision wasn’t taken lightly, with guests’ health of highest priority, said Sandra Lautenschlager, YASC director. “We really debated,” she said. “We decided to see what the numbers tell us and how the members respond to it.”
Getting the senior center ready for guests’ returns took plenty of planning, Lautenschlager said. “We used Four Corners [Health Department] as a resource and CDC recommendations,” she said. “We’re rather unusual with the age of our members. They told us to look more at nursing homes’ procedures.”
The coffee is still on, but accompanied by hand sanitizer with each use of the pot. Hand sanitizer has been placed conveniently throughout the senior center. The center received a hand of a different kind with the sanitizer, Weismann said. “One of the things that made [opening] possible was hand sanitizer given to us by Four Corners.”
Masks are mandatory, and pre-packaged treats have replaced the self-serve cookie plates passed around table-to-table before the pandemic hit. The kitchen is cooking again, serving curb-side meals, rather than in the dining room. “There are still some of our members who aren’t comfortable to be in here,” Lautenschlager said.
Soon exercise classes will resume, as well as the “Works in Progress” needlecraft group. The computer room and pool rooms are open, and card games will be back on the table. “We are asking all of our members to sanitize and wear masks,” Lautenschlager said.
The behind-the-scenes operations of the senior center weren’t stopped by the pandemic, with bringing members back constantly on Lautenschlager and other YASC leaders’ minds. “We still had bills to pay and mechanical things to pay attention to. Our board has kept in close contact,” Lautenschlager said. Donors are depended upon to keep the center going, whether behind the scenes or around the dining room table. “If we don’t have donors, we don’t stay open,” Weismann said. “We are strictly funded by the community.” Four Corners helped YASC get a forehead temperature reader. “They have done everything they can to make it possible to reach our members again,” Lautenschlager said. “They’ve just been great. It would be hard to know what to do without their help.”
Weismann said there are plenty of other caring people and organizations who help YASC. “People have continued to support us, even though we haven’t been open,” she said. “We have been so supported by the community; it’s unbelievable.”