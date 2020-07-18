YORK — The formal dresses had been purchased, the flowers ordered and the tuxes chosen; York High School prom was but weeks away, until the coming-of-age event faced coronavirus cancellation.
It looked like an honored American tradition wouldn’t happen for YHS, until a group of parents with the help of volunteers and donors all deserving prom royalty status themselves made a prom of a different circumstance happen. Summer Prom had a look through a COVID-19 lens, but many of the same traditions stood.
A professional photographer was on-hand to take pictures of friends and couples, who would remember that Thursday evening forever --- photos or no. Smart phones took aim of mugging attendees with a photo booth in the background.
A meal was served by some of the prom-goers’ elementary school teachers, volunteering for the event, which was held independently of YHS. The familiar faces filled Styrofoam plates and plastic cups cafeteria-style with sneeze guards standing between the youth and the food – all in an effort to follow CDC and Four Corners Health Department guidelines, while maintaining some sense of normalcy.
Socially-distanced round tables decked in greenery and candles took up part of the Holthus Convention Center ballroom, as the attendees – numbering over 120 individuals – dined to the sounds of music contemporary and not.
Following the meal, a hypnotist entertained. At one point a row of socially-distanced chairs were occupied by hypnotized youth playing imaginary musical instruments.
Then it was time for the dance – kind of. Eleventh-hour health guidance changes turned Summer Prom’s dance into a social time for the YHS students, new graduates and guests. They talked, reminisced and laughed while socially distanced, but they will always remember the prom that brought them together.
