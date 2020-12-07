Santa Hut open for jolliness, not germy-ness

YORK – Saturday Zayden Spidle was one of the first children to let the Man in Red know their Christmas wishes – safely.
For Christmas season 2020, York’s beloved Santa Hut has been outfitted to keep kids and Santa COVID-19 safe. Spidle sat safely spaced across from Santa, but families are also welcome to Santa Hut “porch” visits. “If families are more comfortable with Santa coming outside and greeting them on the porch he’s happy to do that – we’ve decorated the porch as well,” said Madonna Mogul, York Chamber of Commerce Director.
Santa has been provided a face shield, and kids can still see the jolly man’s smile and rosy cheeks. Kids can still get a candy cane treat safely without coronavirus worry.
Planning and preparing the Santa Hut was made possible by the team effort of the York Chamber of Commerce. Director Mogul said keeping tradition was at the forefront of the minds of all involved. “It is important to us that we maintain safety, all while providing as normal of an experience as possible,” she said. Mogul said the Chamber staff took ideas and lessons learned from Santa’s Small business Saturday appearance and applied them to this year’s edition of York’s beloved seasonal tradition.
It’s Santa himself who makes sure the Santa Hut is made clean and safe between all of his special Santa Hut guests. He does ask that families remain in their vehicles while they wait their turn. Because the Santa Hut is located near Kilgore Memorial Library, where there is plenty of free parking – not to mention having the library near with plenty of other freebies books and beyond.
Hand sanitizer is available at the hut, and for those wishing to be extra-cautious, letters to Santa can be left in his special mailbox attached to the exterior of the Santa Hut until December 22.
There was no letter necessary for Spidle that sunny Saturday afternoon – the first of available Santa Hut open times. Spidle only needed a little help from his parents to remember a few of his favorite things, including a “remote control” and just about anything Mario-related.
Spidle was unfazed by the coronavirus adjustments – perhaps a “new normal.” The happy child just seemed excited to talk to Santa and share his Christmas wishes.
And Santa was happy to listen.
