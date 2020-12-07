Santa Hut open for jolliness, not germy-ness

YORK – Saturday Zayden Spidle was one of the first children to let the Man in Red know their Christmas wishes – safely.

For Christmas season 2020, York’s beloved Santa Hut has been outfitted to keep kids and Santa COVID-19 safe. Spidle sat safely spaced across from Santa, but families are also welcome to Santa Hut “porch” visits. “If families are more comfortable with Santa coming outside and greeting them on the porch he’s happy to do that – we’ve decorated the porch as well,” said Madonna Mogul, York Chamber of Commerce Director.

Santa has been provided a face shield, and kids can still see the jolly man’s smile and rosy cheeks. Kids can still get a candy cane treat safely without coronavirus worry.

Planning and preparing the Santa Hut was made possible by the team effort of the York Chamber of Commerce. Director Mogul said keeping tradition was at the forefront of the minds of all involved. “It is important to us that we maintain safety, all while providing as normal of an experience as possible,” she said. Mogul said the Chamber staff took ideas and lessons learned from Santa’s Small business Saturday appearance and applied them to this year’s edition of York’s beloved seasonal tradition.