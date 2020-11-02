Ruth’s story: Cremation 17263 goes home

Ruth’s adopted community knows little about her life – just what ancestry websites and other resources say. There are gaping holes in her story that may never be filled. Efforts to find next-of-kin have proven fruitless. Ruth’s donor remains unknown. Maybe someone was moving and found it; “They just saw another box and left it,” Terry King surmised. “We have been able to put together some of the parts of the puzzle, but there are still many details that we don’t know… how did she come to York? Who donated her?” Elizabeth King said. “There are lots of questions left unanswered.”

There’s no lack of love for Ruth, however. A group of about 20 Yorkites from all walks of life, education level and faiths came together in an act of love Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, as Ruth was sent to her final destination. “We serve because it is our duty as Christians. Simply, it’s the right thing to do,” Elizabeth King said. No more traveling in a beat up cardboard box. A blue urn containing Ruth’s cremains rested as mourners who hardly knew her story showed Ruth a final act of earthly love. Wegner Monument and Metz Mortuary made sure she would never again been forgotten.

On the edge of Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, near Yorkites born and those relocated, an anonymous donor had given Ruth a plot – now surrounded by friends she never knew. Father John Sullivan presided over gravesite services. Besides the words sending Ruth to the heavens, not much was there to say. Terry King sang “Amazing Grace,” strumming his guitar. Elizabeth King thanked the group for coming, and the mourners departed for a meal – donated by Chances R. Meanwhile, as the cars and SUVs exited the cemetery via worn driveways, dirt was gently shoveled onto Number 17263, her earthly remains committed to the ground, buried. A life story probably – hopefully – filled with joy and love, and some sadness, buried, too.

