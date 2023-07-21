HENDERSON — There’s nothing like pizza baked on a wood-fired stove. But even better is pizza baked in the Heritage Park’s Russian outdoor oven. Stop by the event at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park on Sunday, July 23, from 5-7 p.m.

Fresh-baked individual pizzas will be served from the park’s outdoor Russian oven. East Side Cafe’s root beer floats will be available, and water to go with the pizza.

While attendees wood-fired pizzas, live music by Dave Ehly will provide plenty of entertainment.

Picnic tables are provided for seating, but guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs in order to relax and enjoy the entertainment during the evening. A free-will offering will be accepted for the pizza.

The Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park is located 1 1/2 miles south of the Henderson I-80 exit #342; for more information, call 402-723-4550 or 402-723-4252.