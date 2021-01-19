Ronda Clark, PA-C, named York Chamber’s Hometown Hero

YORK – Ronda Clark, PA-C, has been named this year’s York Chamber of Commerce Hometown Hero.

She was honored with the award during the annual banquet held Tuesday night.

Clark served as a PA at the York Medical Clinic from 1999-2011.

She then worked at Prescott Valley Family Medicine in Arizona, from 2011-2016.

In 2016, she returned to York as a PA-C at York Urgent Care.

One of the people who nominated her talked about how Clark returned to York to work at Urgent Care, and when she did, “A large patient population surfaced and wanted to see her for primary care. That is when we started taking appointments and dedicating certain days for her to do primary care. That way, her patients could make appointments with dedicated time with Ronda. She still covers urgent care shifts as well.”

Patients of Clark’s also submitted comments regarding her dedication.

One wrote, “Ronda is the most kind and caring person I have ever seen for my health care. She is such an amazing listener and when I see her she makes me feel like I am the only patient she has to take care of for the day. She is so smart and knows exactly what to do for me.”