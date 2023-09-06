YORK – The calendar has flipped to September and fall is officially in the air. Farmers are gearing up for harvest, Friday nights are filled with football and Yorkfest is upon us. This year’s theme is “Rock Around the Clock During the Happy Days of York."

The York community will come together in celebration starting this Thursday, Sept. 7 when events kick-off with Family Fun Night outside of Kilgore Memorial Library. Bounce houses and inflatables will be available for children’s enjoyment while the Chamber will be handing out cookies while supplies last. The York Farmers Market will be underway at this time as well and a pulled pork fundraising meal will be served. Root beer floats will be available as well as air brush tattoos and Peter’s One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular will give a presentation at the York City Auditorium. All events run from 5 – 7 p.m. The evening will close out with a Fall Speaker Series at York University’s Mackey Center by Dr. Tim McNeese and Lieutenant Noah McNeese presenting “Armed to Conquer: Roman Battle Tactics and Weapons” starting at 7 p.m. Be aware that there will be parking and traffic restrictions associated with the activities at the library and auditorium and when attending the Fall Speaker Series, campus parking lots will be available.

On Friday, Sept. 8 join the Yorkfest Committee for fellowship and prayer during the Mayoral Prayer Breakfast at the Holthus Convention Center starting at 6:30 a.m. At noon the annual Royalty Luncheon & Coronation will be held at the York Country Club where this year’s Yorkfest King and Queen will be crowned. Shake off the afternoon blahs and get a tasty snack from the Boy Scouts Funnel Cake Truck in front of Coldwell Banker-HS Real Estate Office from 4 – 7 p.m. The Coldwell team will be sponsoring the first 100 funnel cakes. Next head to East Hill Field and cheer on the York Dukes as they take on Bennington at 7 p.m.

Saturday morning start your day off with some delicious pancakes hot off the griddle at the York Fireman’s Pancake Feed from 7 – 9 a.m. Stop by Union Bank and Trust to get a free bag of popcorn, while supplies last, to enjoy during the parade or if you’re hungry for some baked goods the Eagles Club will be hosting a bake sale in front of the club starting at 8 a.m.

New this year is the Yorkfest Mini Carnival, located on 6th Street between Lincoln and Grant. Come and enjoy family friendly rides before and after the parade. Rides will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and $5 wrist bands can be purchased for unlimited rides at the York Chamber website. Food trucks including Billie’s Grilled Cheese and Lemony Split will be set up on 6th Street between Lincoln and Grant from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. along with Yorkfest Carnival Games which will run before and after the parade from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. York Public School’s FFA Chapter will have animals ready for their adoring public before and after the parade during their annual Petting Zoo from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Be aware of the parking restrictions for parade staging, the parade route and the mini-carnival on 5th Street to 7th Street on both Lincoln and Grant Avenues from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Eagles Club will host a “Build Your Own” Bloody Mary Bar from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and the highlight of the weekend, the Yorkfest Grand Parade will start at 10 a.m. Come and see all the floats and listen to the marching bands at this popular annual event. Following the parade the Wild Hawgs invite any wheeled vehicle (motorcycle, daily driver car or classic car) to join them for a Poker Run. Participation fees go towards community efforts and club support.

The crew at the Sun Theatre will be showing the originals “Cars” for a $1 admission fee starting at 11:30 a.m. and come and tap into your creative side with the opportunity to make something special at Delight Designs Yorkfest Make & Take from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you are still hungry the First United Methodist Church will be holding a Sloppy Joe & Hot Dog Feed following the parade until 1 p.m. and the public is invited to enter the Elks Lodge after the parade for some great food and atmosphere during their Sloppy Joe Feed.

From 1 until 3 p.m. everyone is invited to check out the festive atmosphere as the York Skirts and Shirts share their passion for square dancing at the York Senior Center. The annual Yorkfest Skate Contest will once again be held at the Harrison Skate Park starting at 2 p.m. Come and witness the daring tricks the talented skateboarders perform.

Chances R will be holding a Prime Rib Buffet from 5 – 7 p.m. in the evening and starting at 5:30 p.m. bring the family for a leisurely ride through York’s trail system during Bike at Night on the Beaver Creek Trails. Participants are asked to use the Harrison Park Entrance. Closing out the evening will be the Points Championship Demolition Derby at the York County Fairgrounds. The action will start at 6:30 p.m. and the cost of tickets is $15 for adults, kids ages 6-12 are $5 and 5 and under are free.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 the Knights of Columbus Breakfast will be held at the St. Joseph School Gym from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and starting at 9:30 a.m. the Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament will be held at the East Hill Sand Courts, fun in the sun is what you can expect at this annual event. Chances R will be serving their popular Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and reservations are encouraged. The York High School Booster Club will be sponsoring the Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament at the York Country Club with a shot gun start at 12 p.m. This is a 4-person scramble and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, team mulligans and team prizes for the winners and runners-up in each flight. There will also be flag prizes on every hole and a drawing for other prizes. Come and join in all the fun at Yorkfest 2023!