Richard “Dick” Eugene Ellis age 91, of York, died Sunday June 18, 2023 at Lincoln. He was born December 21, 1931 to Clinton and Margaret (Bagg) Ellis in York. He went to school in York and was a life time member of The First Christian Church where he served as Elder, Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. Dick married his wife Daisy (Dee) Collingham on August 15, 1954 and they were blessed with two children, Susan and Eugene (Gene).

In his younger years he worked as a ranch hand out in the sandhills and trimmed trees. Dick proudly served in the United States Army from February 1952 to November 1953. After meeting and marrying Dee, he worked at York Pack for 28 years, Goldleaf for 7 years, and drove parts for John Deere for 16 years.

Dick and Dee loved taking motorcycle trips traveling all over the U.S. and into Canada. They were members of the Modern Knights and CMA Motorcycle clubs. He “retired” from riding at the age of 82.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dee; son, Gene; parents; sister, ‘Dot’ (LeRoy) Haack; brother, Robert (Bob) Ellis; brother, Donald; sister, Onabel and nephews, Lonnie Haack and Jerry Ellis.

Dick is survived by daughter, Susan (Allan) Zavodny of York; daughter-in-law, Sandy Ellis and Mike of Lincoln; grandchildren, Justin Zavodny of Las Vegas, Nev., Stephanie Rice and Rich of York, Clayton (Brittany) Ellis of Papillion and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Hunter, Tristan, Bradley, Cody and Luke and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 with family greeting friends from 6 - 7 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be sent to family for future designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling services.