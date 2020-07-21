YORK – For now, it appears the city’s revenue projections (regarding sales tax receipts) are about 5 percent down thanks to the pandemic.
It should be noted that the receipts reflect transactions that took place two months prior – so the full realization of the effect of the pandemic hasve yet to be seen.
However, the somewhat good news is that the decrease is at 5 percent and not higher (as was earlier expected).
“The governor has said the state’s revenue is down about 5 percent also, which is exactly where we are,” Mayor Barry Redfern said during a recent city council meeting.
He also noted that the city has a $147,000 cushion over where sales tax revenue was last year at this time.
All that said, there still remains a $900,000 gap that needs to be closed between revenue and expenses when it comes to formulating the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“One proposal is that we could use the excess money in the water fund,” Redfern said to the council.
Another suggestion, he revisited, could be use of reserves (as the reserves are projected to be at $2 million at the end of the fiscal year).
And there are always the options of increasing property tax and/or cutting expenses.
“If we don’t meet our projections (as far as revenue) – just because a project is in the budget doesn’t mean we have to do it,” said Councilman Ron Mogul. “I think the projections are optimistic – but this is also a lean budget. The department heads did a great job. I also don’t want to raise the levy – this is a budget I can live with.”
“I think every single department heads feels passionately about the things in their budgets and they all know the services they provide,” Redfern said. “We aren’t looking for approval tonight, we are just looking for some guidance. At this time, we’ve kept it pretty flat and conservative.”
“Yes, just because an expense is in the budget doesn’t mean we have to spend it,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei. “Yes, the key will be to see where the sales tax comes in.”
