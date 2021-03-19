Reaping willows: Woody florals thrive

RURAL BRADSHAW -- Roses are red, violets are blue, but in a bouquet if accents are needed where do florists go to?
In Nebraska, a special cooperative network has the answer: Nebraska Woody Florals.
Nancy Eberle of Bradshaw is a board member of the close-knit cooperative, herself producing decorative stems for always-welcome horticultural works of art. Headquartered in Mead, Neb. the cooperative helps growers grow, harvest and market their beautiful woody florals. These include curly willows, pussy willow, dogwood and cardinal twig.
Woody florals come from trees and shrubs with features that lend themselves to decorative items, including uniquely-shaped stems, berries, flowers – even bark.
These are shrubs or trees with colorful or unusual shaped stems, buds, flowers, berries, or bark that are harvested and sold.
Considered a “specialty crop,” growing these plants takes time and training. The cooperative provides ongoing avenues for learning, whether it be harvesting or making sure products are grown in an environment complementary to the grower’s region’s natural resources. Cuttings are done as close to sale as possible. The longer the accents are kept on the parent plant, in the field, the fresher and more vibrant their elements. Cuttings are carefully inspected for quality; woody florals with black tips, breakage or pest damage aren’t sold.
The cooperative provides the beautiful accents in retail, wholesale and local markets. Shipping can be a task, as the harvested branches can measure from 5 feet to 7 feet long. The stems, whether bare or berry-laden, are also available for sale on the Nebraska Woody Florals website.
Still, woody florals are more than for just bouquets. Eberle is experimenting with creating wreaths with her harvests – a unique improvement on grapevine wreaths sold at a craft store. Other uses are more seasonal, much like the availability of the different stems. Christmas wreaths and accents for fall pumpkin displays are popular. As varied as each variety’s beauty are their availability. Fall is perfect for flame willow harvest; scarlet curls willow and dogwoods of red and yellow bring splashes of color in winter. With the spring season approaching, curly willow and the much-loved pussy willow will be in peak form.
Not to be confined to indoor creations, the stately and sometimes whimsical accents can be used outdoors – most strikingly those with height. If making your own outdoor arrangement, Nebraska Woody Florals recommends branches that measure 1 ½-2 times the height of the container.
As many creative outlets as there are for Nebraska’s woody florals, the cooperative helps growers like Eberle reach new markets and creative types looking for their next project. There are over 40 members in the Nebraska Woody Florals cooperative, some closer to York than many realize.
Talks of expanding facilities in Mead, as well as gaining more employees and another building, have been discussed, as the member see success in the fruits – and twigs – of their labor.
Eberle is active in maintaining Nebraska Woody Florals website, which includes grower tips, information for consumers, decorative how-to ideas and even woody florals for sale. Eberle’s woody florals have taken off. She said there are times of the year her garage looks like a field of woody florals itself, as Eberle readies the decorative stems for market – or her own creative endeavors.