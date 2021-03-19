Reaping willows: Woody florals thrive

The cooperative provides the beautiful accents in retail, wholesale and local markets. Shipping can be a task, as the harvested branches can measure from 5 feet to 7 feet long. The stems, whether bare or berry-laden, are also available for sale on the Nebraska Woody Florals website.

Still, woody florals are more than for just bouquets. Eberle is experimenting with creating wreaths with her harvests – a unique improvement on grapevine wreaths sold at a craft store. Other uses are more seasonal, much like the availability of the different stems. Christmas wreaths and accents for fall pumpkin displays are popular. As varied as each variety’s beauty are their availability. Fall is perfect for flame willow harvest; scarlet curls willow and dogwoods of red and yellow bring splashes of color in winter. With the spring season approaching, curly willow and the much-loved pussy willow will be in peak form.

Not to be confined to indoor creations, the stately and sometimes whimsical accents can be used outdoors – most strikingly those with height. If making your own outdoor arrangement, Nebraska Woody Florals recommends branches that measure 1 ½-2 times the height of the container.