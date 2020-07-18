Transfers from 2/1/2020 to 2/29/2020
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars.
• Andrew J. Derr, PR of the Estate of Ronald R. Derr to Scott Sundberg, Lots 1,2 and 3, Block 7, Village of Benedict, D.S. $108.00.
• Jenice R. Epp, a single person, to Caleb Epp, East Half of Lots 4 and 5, in Friesen’s Sub of Lots 4 to 10, Block 3, Fairacres Addition to the City of Henderson, D.S. $146.25.
• Nancy M. Packard, PR of the Estate of Arlene E. Hanthorn, to Lee D. Hanthorn and Melissa Hanthorn, husband and wife, a tract in Section 28, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $139.50.
• Nancy M. Packard, PR of the Estate of Arlene E. Hanthorn to Rodney D. Friesen and Pamela A. Friesen, husband and wife, an undivided ¼ interest; and to Klute Properties, LLC, an undivided ¾ interest in a tract of land in SE1/4 of Section 28, Township 9 North, Range 4, D.S. $1,631.25.
• Jeffrey Jay Meradith, a single person, to Stephanie R. Franz and Andrae D. Franz, wife and husband, SE1/4 of Section 29, Township 11 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., EX the S40’ and EX the North 110 acres and EX Lockridge Acres and EX Hwy, D.S. $441.00.
• Lori J. Moorman, a single person, to Walter B. Larsen and Lori A. Larsen, husband and wife, N70 feet of Lots 14, 15 and 16, Block 23, Original Town of New York, D.S. $101.25.
• James D. Fehringer, Successor Trustee of the John K. Ostrom and Betty L. Ostrom Family Trust to Harre Properties, LLC, Lot 11, Block 1, Eastridge Plaza, Third Addition, York, D.S. $337.50.
• Steven W. Goossen, Personal Representative of the Estate of Margaret Lucille Goossen, to Lonnie E. Quiring and Lisa G. Quiring, husband and wife, an undivided one-half interest; and Craig E. Quiring and Christine L. Quiring, husband and wife, an undivided one-half interest, in NE1/4 of Section 28, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $4,140.00.
• George Werts and Emiko Werts, husband and wife, to Jeffery S. Cushing and Melanie M. Troutman, Lot 7, Bella Vista Estates, D.S. $63.00.
• Bradley J. Goossen, a single man, to Todd Buller, the NE1/4 EX IT 4, including part of vacated road, Section 20, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $3,161.25.
• Orville Hoffschneider and Sons, a General Partnership, to Raymond E. Schmidt, N1/2 of Lots 3 and 4, Block 13 including vacated alley and street, Austin’s Second Addition to Waco, D.S. $234.00.
• Pehrson Properties, LLC, to Rudi Heinze and Yvonne Heinze, husband and wife, Lots 8 and 9, Block 3, Academy Addition to City of York, D.S. 112.50.
• Roger J. Siebert an Arlyce I. Siebert, husband and wife, to Robert G. Brown and Connie E. Brown, Lots 11 and 12, Block 1, North Henderson Industrial Park, Henderson, D.S. $198.00.
• Nicholas Glenn Heinrichs and Taylor Heinrichs, a married couple to Shawn L. Boutin and Michele A. Boutin, a married couple, Lot 10 EX the East 250’, Regier’s Addition to the City of Henderson, D.S. $382.50.
• Roger Stuhr, unmarried, Ronald D. Stuhr, Married; Kenneth Stuhr, unmarried; Lloyd Stuhr, unmarried, to Mark Schlechte, SE1/4 of Section 28, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., EX IT 2 and; Part of W1/2 NE1/4 of Section 28, township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., lying South of the RR ROW; and E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 28, Township 11 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., lying S of RR ROW, D.S. $3,991.50.
• Kerry Feld, Attorney at Law, to REO Asset Management Company, LLC, Lot 11, Fairview Drive, an Addition to the City of York, D.S. $171.00.
• Bruce F. Randy and Sheila J. Tandy, husband and wife, to R & E, Inc., E79.97’ of W159.94’ of IT 5, 31-11-2, City of York, D.S. $175.50.
• Sherry A. Taylor, PR of the Estate of Dale R. Taylor, Sr. to Harlan D. Schafer, a married person, Lot 4 and the E20’ of Lot 5, Pfeffer’s Sub, York, D.S. $119.25
• REO Asset Management Company, LLC to Rembert Investment, LLC, Lot 11, Fairview Drive Addition, York, D.S. $240.75.
• Donald Mason, a single person, to Dalton Vettel and Ashley Vettel, wife and husband, Lot 9, Block 4, Mansfield’s Sub., York, D.S. $9.00.
• Kevin P. Stephens and Kimberly D. Stephens, husband and wife, to Oscar Marin, Lot 9, Block 1, Beck’s Addition, York, D.S. $45.00.
• Sean M. Walkup and Karlie D. Walkup, husband and wife, to Nathan Lucas and Jacqueline Lucas, Lot 20, Block 3, Academy Addition, York, D.S. $108.00.
• MaryAnn Bristol, P.R. of the Estate of Michael R. Bristol, to Nathan T. Ackerman, IT 1 in S1/2 SE1/4, Section 27, Township 12, Range 2, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $225.00.
• D. Baker, LLC, to Matt Siebert and Danielle Siebert, husband and wife, IT 12 in SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 31, Township 10 North, Range 4, City of Henderson, D.S. $787.50.
• Trevor Nunnenkamp and Anna Nunnenkamp, husband and wife, to Charles Quiring and Cindy Quiring, Lot 8, Block 12, City of Henderson, D.S. $337.50.
• Susan K. Dallegge and Craig Dallegge, wife and husband and Sharon L. Hendricksen, a single person, to Tommy L. Petersen and Angela S. Petersen, husband and wife, E1/2 SW1/4, of Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 1, West of the 6th P.M., D.S. $1,624.50.
• RasClan L.P., a Nebraska Limited Partnership, to Eric Preslick, a single person, Lot 4, Block 4, OT Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $47.25.
• RasClan L.P., a Nebraska Limited Partnership, to Malrie Fuehrer, a single person, N1/2 of Lot 10 & 11, Block 5, OT Village of Bradshaw, D.S. $29.25.
• Jared L. Kallio, a single person, to Richard E. Wince, a married person, Lot 2, Sub of Lot 2, Block 4, Kiplinger Sub., York, D.S. $166.50.
• Ronald R. Lamberty and Nancy L. Lamberty, Co-Trustees, to John C. Kaliff, Kim L. Kaliff and Mark J. Kaliff, an undivided one-fourth interest in and to, NW1/4 EX RR, D.S. $697.50.
— Real Estate Transfers courtesy of York County Title Co.
