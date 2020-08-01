The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: With the city in the middle of formulating the budget for the next fiscal year, I’m curious if they are going to budget revenues as far as the hotel occupation tax the same as was budgeted for this year – as I’m sure the revenue is down right now and might continue to be because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A: The way the budget is written right now, because the hotel occupation tax has been reduced due to the pandemic, the amount being budgeted for the new fiscal year will be based on 75 percent of the actual in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Q: Are there any new staff positions currently in the proposed budget for the city?
A: Right now, no. There is the possibility of sharing (50 percent and 50 percent) a human resource person with the county, but that hasn’t been decided yet.
Q: Have any people from York County had to have been on a ventilator due to having COVID-19?
A: According to information on the Four Corners Health District Dashboard, no one from York County who has had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic has had to be on a ventilator.
Q: In the Four Corners Health District, which age group has seen the most COVID-19 cases?
A: According to the before-mentioned information provided by Four Corners Health officials, the age group with the most cases has been those in their 20s. The second highest age group is a tie between those in their 40s and 50s.
Q: In this health district, have there been more males or females affected by COVID-19?
A: Four Corners Health District information indicates that about 55 percent of the cases have been those of men with about 45 percent being that of women.
Q: Is there a way to know when the biggest spike of COVID-19 cases occurred in this health district during the pandemic?
A: According to a table provided by the health district, the biggest single days with spikes/jumps were in mid-May.
Q: I know the county fair will be a lot different than normal this year. Can you tell us what there will be to do at the fair this year?
A: For many details, go to the York News-Times pre-fair section that ran in the Tuesday, July 27 Advantage.
For a quick run-down of what to expect, here is a listing:
Monday, Aug. 3: The sheep, meat goat and dairy goat show will be held in the outdoor arena at the fairgrounds on Monday, Aug. 3. The show will start at 10 a.m. Also, the 4-H home environment and Clover Kid entries can be dropped off at the Home Ec Building from 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: 4-H home environment and Clover Kid entries can be dropped off and will be judged between 8 and 10 a.m. The bike rodeo will start at 9 a.m. The casting contest will start at 11 a.m. The dog show will begin at 4 p.m. And 4-H agricultural, engineering, natural resources, horticulture and open class entries can be dropped off between 6 and 8 p.m., at the Ag Hall.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: 4-H agricultural, engineering, natural resources, horticulture and open class entries will be dropped off and judged between 8 and 11 a.m., at the Ag Hall. FFA entries can be dropped off at the Mercantile Building. Food entries will be dropped off and judged at the Home Ec Building from 8-10 a.m. The cats and companion animal show will be held at the Cornerstone Building. The cat show will start at 2 p.m., and the companion animal show will start at 3 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6: The rabbit show will be held at the Cornerstone Building. Rabbit showmanship will take place between 9 and 11 a.m., with the rabbit show itself starting at 10 a.m. The poultry show will be held in the afternoon, with showmanship from 3-5 p.m., and the actual show at 4 p.m. A drive-through pork barbecue will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7: The beef and dairy show will be held Friday, Aug. 7, starting at 10 a.m. The public will be able to view 4-H, FFA and open class entries from 5-9 p.m., in the Mercantile Building, the Home Ec Building and the Ag Hall. At 6:30 p.m., the Bush Puller Association Pickup and Tractor Pull will be held in front of the grandstands. A free outdoor family movie will be held south of the Mercantile Building at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8: The swine show will start at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 8. A car show will be held from 3-6 p.m. Registration for the show will start at 2 p.m. The public will be able to view 4-H, FFA and open class entries from 5-9 p.m., in the Mercantile Building, the Home Ec Building and the Ag Hall. And Figure Eight races will be held in front of the grandstands, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9: The Antique Tractor Pull will be held in front of the grandstands on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.