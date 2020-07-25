The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I live in Lincoln. I was a kid when they placed the time capsule in front of the community center in York. It was supposed to be opened this year. Are you aware of any plans to open it?
A: Madonna Mogul, director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “the time capsule will be opened on Thursday night during the family night of Yorkfest (Sept. 10). The location will be at the community center.
Q: Is Yorkfest 2020 still going to take place? How can this event take place and remain safe for people attending and refrain from large gatherings and maintain social distancing? Also, how can this event safely take place with several main streets in the downtown being torn up?
A: “We are making every effort to have our community celebration of Yorkfest,” says York Area Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul. “The activities and events are smaller ones that will take place over the four-day time frame. Individual businesses/groups who are hosting the various activities are using Four Corners Health Department guidance as they are planning. If a family/person is not comfortable attending a particular event, we would encourage them not to. As of now, Phase III does not allow for parades but we are monitoring directives daily. We are currently working on various strategies if parades are allowed. We communicate regularly with the York Public Works Department on the status of the water main project and we are working on a contingent execution plan.”
Q: Is the Blue Valley thrift store open for business?
A: Elizabeth King, who is the director of the York location of Blue Valley Community Action, said, “Blue Valley Community Action’s thrift store and furniture building are open for business. Hours are reduced due to the Coronavirus. The thrift store is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
“The furniture building is open the same days, 1-3 p.m.
“The food pantry is open by appointment, same days, 1-3 p.m.
“We are closed Tuesdays and Thursdays,” she said. “Masks are optional, social distancing is recommended and there are no public restrooms. Donations of furniture and housewares are being accepted during store hours. No clothing donations are being accepted at this time.”
Q: Is it true that the 1918 pandemic actually dropped the life expectancy rate for Americans?
A: Yes, that is true. According to numerous sources, “the 1918 pandemic caused the life expectancy in the United States to drop by about 12 years for both men and women. Young adults were hit hard. The average age of those who dAzied during the pandemic was 28.”A
Q: Can you recap the beginning of the pandemic for us, as far as the United States is concerned?
A: On Jan. 11, Chinese state media reported the first death from novel coronavirus – a 61-year-old man who had visited the live animal market in Wuhan.
On Jan. 21, there was the first confirmed case in the United States -- a man in his 30s traveled from Washington State to Wuhan.
On Feb. 5, more than 3,600 passengers were quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan. The number of cases grew to 700.
On Feb. 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a patient in California with no travel history to an outbreak area nor contact with anyone diagnosed with the virus.
On Feb. 29, the first death from COVID-19 was reported in the United States. It was in Washington State, after a man with no travel history to China died on Feb. 28. Two deaths that occurred Feb. 26 at a nearby nursing home would later be recorded as the first COVID-19 deaths to occur in the United States. Later still, a death in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 6, would be deemed the country’s first COVID-19 fatality after an April autopsy.
It was March 17 when it was confirmed that the virus was present in all 50 states.
