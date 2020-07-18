The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Who is responsible for the maintenance of the service roads at the interchange?
A: The city is responsible for the maintenance of the service roads at the interchange.
Q: What is going to happen this fall and winter – November, December, January, February and March – with COVID-19? This has got me very seriously worried. Will it be worse or will it be better?
A: That remains to be seen. No one knows.
Q: Who is responsible for the giant pothole in the Wal-Mart parking lot?
A: That is a private parking lot owned by Wal-Mart.
Q: Will there be a Soggy Doggy day at the pool this year? And if so, when?
A: Cheree Folts, the city’s director of parks and recreation, says, “Yes, Soggie Doggie Day will be Sunday, Aug. 30 from 4:30-6 p.m. Admission will be $5 a dog.”
Q: Does the college have a plan for the site where the building was torn down on North Mayhew Avenue and 12th Street?
A: Eryn Conyers, communications officer for York College, said, “There are currently no plans of new construction for the 2020-21 school year at the site of the former Beacon Hill Apartments.”
Q: When will Phase 4, regarding loosening of more restrictions, begin for the state of Nebraska?
A: That has not yet been determined or announced.
Q: If there isn’t going to be that much going on at the Nebraska State Fair this year, will there still be an admission fee?
A: No. This year, there is no admission fee at the gates.
Q: What will the hours be for this year’s state fair? Will they be different than before? And will there be parades like in the past?
A: That will be announced Aug. 1, according to the state fair’s website, as far as the hours.
When it comes to parades, state fair officials have already cancelled those saying “there are no realistic options for us to social distance participants or spectators during a parade, so unfortunately there will not be a parade.”
Q: If I already bought advanced carnival passes, will I be able to use them or get my money back?
A: State fair officials say on their website that you should “hold on to your 2020 advanced sale passes (for the carnival) that you have already purchased. More information is to come on Aug. 1 for use or potential refund.
Q: If I go to the state fair, will I have to wear a mask? Will there be temperature checks for everyone going onto the fairgrounds?
A: State fair officials say on their website, “At this time, we are highly recommending that all attendees, volunteers and staff wear a facial covering for the consideration of others. However, facial coverings will not be required.”
Regarding the temperature checks, officials say, “We ask that if people are feeling feverish, they stay home. Because it will require additional staff, time and resources, taking the temperature of people before they enter the fairgrounds will not be feasible. Depending on our phase requirements in August, we can temperature check staff teams daily during the showcase of 4-H and FFA livestock and static exhibits.
Q: Will social distancing be necessary in the livestock barns at the state fair? And if so, how will it be done?
A: State fair officials say, “Yes, we are limiting the number of stalls available for use. We have space to accommodate the same number of 4-H and FFA participants we historically host. By eliminating the open class competition, we will have capacity to safely space our participants and their animals.
