Rain, rain, rain and then even more rain

YORK – Like a dragster, the immediate York area went from zero to 6.45 inches of rain over a relentlessly soggy weekend.

While more western regions of the state were being buried in snow with long stretches of the interstate barricaded, York County was inundated with much-needed rain. It seemed in large part to soak into thankfully thawed lawns and farm ground with no disastrous, large-scale flooding reported.

The rainfall totals in NeRAIN.com certified gauges monitored daily and scattered across the area at 7 a.m. Saturday were goose eggs all around. Twenty-four hours later, however, those same glass tubes were full to overflowing.

Rainfall reports are made available to the public by the state at nerain.com. Click on Maps then use the mouse pointer to zero in on a specific location. The +/- button enlarges the image by steps to better separate and see the dots that denote the exact location of each gauge. Click on any dot to view its full information.

Sunday morning’s readings officially record rainfall that fell since 7 a.m. Saturday which, in the case of York specifically, included a high of 4.75 inches. Some 3.3 miles north of York 4.56 was gathered in a NeRain gauge.