YORK -- York County Fairgrounds Grandstands arena hosted the Nebraska Bush Pullers as one of the York County Fair’s main events.
The ultimate tractor pull brought competitors from Nebraska and beyond looking to show off their strongest engines and driving skills.
Tractor pulling is about distance; vehicles pull a weighted sled with an ever-increasing load down the stretch. Spectators shouldn’t be fooled by the large size and generally standard look of these modified farmyard favorites, as distances are measured down to the thousandths of an inch. Tractor pulling is a delicate dance between power and skill, based on an engine putting out as much power as possible. Some drivers will get their machines to the end of the course, but ultimately the spoils go to the tractor-driver team that pulls the farthest – even if they fall short of the finish line.
The popular showcase and competition attracted plenty of fans, not quite filling the 1,300 seats available in the grandstands. Typically the grandstands can hold twice as many individuals, but some seats were eliminated to achieve social distancing.
