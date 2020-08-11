YORK -- The York Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred on July 5 around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 10th Street in York.
An unknown male was caught on camera entering a garage owned by the resident. The male takes two bottles of alcohol and leave the garage. The male comes back a few minutes later and takes two more bottles of alcohol.
It is believed to be the third time the male has entered and removed bottles from the garage.
York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.
If someone has information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999 or the York County Sheriff’s Department at 402-362-4927.
